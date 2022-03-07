Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in February

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,100 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the January 31st total of 914,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXROF opened at $1.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. Exro Technologies has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.10.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Exro Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's coil driver technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that expand the capabilities of batteries by enabling a greater depth of control on the cells.

