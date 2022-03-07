EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 322,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,659. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

