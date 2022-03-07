EzFill Holdings Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 14th (NASDAQ:EZFL)

EzFill’s (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 14th. EzFill had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of EzFill’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

EZFL opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24. EzFill has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

Get EzFill alerts:

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EzFill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in EzFill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EzFill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EzFill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in EzFill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About EzFill (Get Rating)

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EzFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EzFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.