F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSTX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F-star Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

