Faceter Market Capitalization Achieves $462,993.59 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $462,993.59 and approximately $24,365.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Faceter has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00033532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00104939 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

