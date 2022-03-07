FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $413.05 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.14 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $427.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.02.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

