FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32. FAT Brands has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $30.66.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.