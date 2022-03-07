Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.63. 4,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,807. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

