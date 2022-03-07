Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a report released on Friday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

FSS stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Federal Signal by 45.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after buying an additional 690,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,069,000 after buying an additional 405,563 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,484,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,341,000 after purchasing an additional 243,283 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,655,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 986,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

