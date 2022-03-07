Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $187.39

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $187.39 and last traded at $187.91, with a volume of 10334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,334,000 after acquiring an additional 72,384 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 787.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

