Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

FXPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.04) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 404 ($5.42).

FXPO opened at GBX 112.80 ($1.51) on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 513 ($6.88). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 257.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 303.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of £663.97 million and a PE ratio of 0.86.

In related news, insider James North purchased 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800.40 ($14,491.35).

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

