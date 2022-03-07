Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
FXPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.04) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 404 ($5.42).
FXPO opened at GBX 112.80 ($1.51) on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 513 ($6.88). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 257.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 303.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of £663.97 million and a PE ratio of 0.86.
Ferrexpo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
Featured Articles
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.