FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) versus Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Critical Review

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FG Financial Group and Hippo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Hippo has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 229.34%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -26.27% -11.01% Hippo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FG Financial Group and Hippo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $5.60 million 3.15 -$22.46 million N/A N/A Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Hippo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FG Financial Group.

Summary

Hippo beats FG Financial Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FG Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

