FIBOS Tops 24-Hour Volume of $108,317.00 (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, FIBOS has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FIBOS has a total market capitalization of $11.78 million and $108,317.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIBOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.62 or 0.06577142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,208.66 or 0.99699136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00046915 BTC.

FIBOS Coin Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io . The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

Buying and Selling FIBOS

