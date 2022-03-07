Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target Increased to $21.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FDUS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of FDUS traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $19.82. 1,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 128.37% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 28.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

