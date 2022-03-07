Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Position Decreased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $44.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

