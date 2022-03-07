Financial Contrast: NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) vs. Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Enservco has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.6% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Enservco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enservco and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco $15.68 million 0.98 -$2.51 million ($1.09) -1.24 NexTier Oilfield Solutions $1.42 billion 1.42 -$346.88 million ($0.56) -14.79

Enservco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NexTier Oilfield Solutions. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enservco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Enservco and NexTier Oilfield Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 2 3 0 2.60

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus price target of $8.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.97%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions is more favorable than Enservco.

Profitability

This table compares Enservco and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco -56.24% -85.58% -22.33% NexTier Oilfield Solutions -8.39% -23.16% -9.30%

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats Enservco on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enservco (Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on fleet of frac water heating units to provide frac water heating services and related support services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The company was founded by Michael D. Herman on February 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Inc.is an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services. The Completion Services segment consists of fracturing services, wireline and pumping services, and completion support services, which includes the research and technology (R&T) department. The Well Construction and Intervention Services segment consists of cementing services and coiled tubing services. The Well Support Services segment consists of rig services, fluids management services, and specialty well site services. The company was founded on October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

