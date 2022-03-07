FinVolution Group (FINV) to Release Earnings on Monday

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FinVolution Group stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $969.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

