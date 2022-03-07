FinVolution Group (FINV) to Release Earnings on Monday

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of FinVolution Group stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $969.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.
FinVolution Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.
