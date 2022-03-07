FIO Protocol Price Hits $0.0854 on Top Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $40.92 million and $12.03 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002211 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004512 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 813,303,465 coins and its circulating supply is 479,158,084 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.