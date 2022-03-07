First Hawaiian Bank Acquires New Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

In related news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,646 shares of company stock worth $1,808,901 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $76.32 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -212.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.94.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

