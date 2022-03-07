First Hawaiian Bank Acquires Shares of 35,182 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

