First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Belden in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Belden in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Belden stock opened at $56.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.39. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

