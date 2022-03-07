First Hawaiian Bank Buys 21,688 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 347.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063,681 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after buying an additional 1,633,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

CARR stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

