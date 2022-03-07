First Hawaiian Bank Buys 3,526 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 264.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $217.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -725.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.88. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

