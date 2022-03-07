First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 181,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.23.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $330.90 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 125.82 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $328.24 and its 200 day moving average is $342.74.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

