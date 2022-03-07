First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,421 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,219,000 after acquiring an additional 111,880 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $139.63 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

