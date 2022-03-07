First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $77.96 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.76 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average is $84.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

