First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.13 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Boston Partners boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,413 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,408,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,068,000 after purchasing an additional 385,038 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,833,000 after purchasing an additional 276,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,213,000 after purchasing an additional 163,153 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $226.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

