First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 938.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 424,908 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $3,848,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 199.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 130,562 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $68.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

