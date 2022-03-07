First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 329.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 698.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 81,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 71,710 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $149.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $131.86 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

