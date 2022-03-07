First Hawaiian Bank Purchases Shares of 2,787 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,787 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Man Group plc raised its holdings in ANSYS by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 510,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,219,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $878,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.09.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $311.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

