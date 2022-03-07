First Hawaiian Bank Sells 912 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,513 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 294.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $102,748,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 40.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $222.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.20 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

