First Hawaiian Bank Takes $1.15 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 21.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $42.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a twelve month low of $41.99 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

