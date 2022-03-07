First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 30,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $155,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $85.10 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $91.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

