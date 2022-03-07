First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

FHN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,658,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,706,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Horizon by 118.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 617,768 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 104.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

