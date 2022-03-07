First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a report issued on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.13. Truist Financial also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $59.17 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

