First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.06

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$39.06 and last traded at C$37.26, with a volume of 1259155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FM shares. Barclays downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price (up from C$45.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.93.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.61. The firm has a market cap of C$25.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total value of C$2,995,691.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$215,646,462.

About First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

