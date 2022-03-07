First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Cut to $180.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.80.

FRC opened at $164.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.87.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

