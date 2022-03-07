First Solar, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for First Solar in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FSLR. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

FSLR opened at $71.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.