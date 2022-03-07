First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up to $71.85

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.85, but opened at $75.60. First Solar shares last traded at $74.49, with a volume of 24,389 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.76.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,838,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,535,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 150.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after buying an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after buying an additional 488,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

