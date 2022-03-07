First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the January 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEF. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 57,508 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 33,029 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

Get First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

Shares of FCEF opened at $22.66 on Monday. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.