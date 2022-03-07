First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Position Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $83.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.97. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

