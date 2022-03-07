First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.81 and last traded at $87.81. Approximately 93,262 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 70,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.503 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 176,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter.

