First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.81 and last traded at $87.81. Approximately 93,262 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 70,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.98.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.78.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.503 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.