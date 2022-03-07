FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Short Interest Update

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCFS. TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in FirstCash by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $67.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $61.08 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.45.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FirstCash will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

