Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Reduced by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,826 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Fiserv by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 75,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,820 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fiserv by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $2,180,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,031 shares of company stock valued at $8,119,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,159,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,870. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

