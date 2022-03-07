FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $20.05

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.05, but opened at $21.29. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 4,855 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.46%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 515.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 241,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 120,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

