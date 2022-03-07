Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.22

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 56263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 33,251 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,732,000 after acquiring an additional 377,632 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

