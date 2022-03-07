Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.22

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 56263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78.
In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 33,251 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,732,000 after acquiring an additional 377,632 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLEX)
Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.
