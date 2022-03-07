FLIP (FLP) Market Capitalization Hits $683,828.84

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One FLIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded flat against the dollar. FLIP has a market cap of $683,828.84 and approximately $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00033525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00104996 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

