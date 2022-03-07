Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $83.93

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.93 and last traded at $84.04, with a volume of 1504581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FND. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average of $120.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

