Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.81. 189,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Fluor has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluor (Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.