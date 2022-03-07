Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a £140 ($187.84) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 77.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($201.26) to £155 ($207.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £165 ($221.39) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($228.10) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.90 ($214.54) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £153.66 ($206.17).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 7,894 ($105.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 7,600 ($101.97) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($264.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is £108.95 and its 200-day moving average price is £123.77.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

